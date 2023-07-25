Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,012 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

