ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ALS in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ALS alerts:

ALS Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.