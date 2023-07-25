Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 10,262 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average of $292.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.37.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.