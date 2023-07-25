Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE:AAMC opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

