Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $132,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

