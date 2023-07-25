Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

