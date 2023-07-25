Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

