Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

