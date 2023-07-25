American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.29. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.27.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
About American Century Quality Preferred ETF
The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
