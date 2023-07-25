American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.29. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

