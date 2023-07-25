American Express’ (AXP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $188.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $167.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average is $165.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

