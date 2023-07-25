American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $197.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 3M reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an underweight rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

