American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 193,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 246,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

American Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 387,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 362,517 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 182,239 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

