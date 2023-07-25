Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SUN opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $48.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.842 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.