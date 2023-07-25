Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,904 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 640,038 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

