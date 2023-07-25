Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,275 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $1,327,922. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

LGND opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

