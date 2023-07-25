Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,485 Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

