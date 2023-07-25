Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 552 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $380.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.98.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

