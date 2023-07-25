Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 748 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

