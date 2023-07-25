Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE VTR opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

