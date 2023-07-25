Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

