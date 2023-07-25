Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,620 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.72 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

