Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of XTL opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

