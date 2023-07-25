Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,671,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

