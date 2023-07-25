Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

