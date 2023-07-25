Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,656,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,352,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after acquiring an additional 190,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,820,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

