Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at $256,717,881.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,074,675 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

