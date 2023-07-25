Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Haleon by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

