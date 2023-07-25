Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $212,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

