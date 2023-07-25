Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

