Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $167,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3,295.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 74,251 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $594,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

