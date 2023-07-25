Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $174,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

