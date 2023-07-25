Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $179,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

