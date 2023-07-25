Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $181,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.