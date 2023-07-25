Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $205,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHB opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

