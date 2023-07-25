Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after buying an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

