Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -230.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

