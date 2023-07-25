Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 265.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $316,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QGRO stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $72.09.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

