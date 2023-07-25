Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SUSC stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.