Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

