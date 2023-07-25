Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPPP opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

