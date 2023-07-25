Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Evergy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 497.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

