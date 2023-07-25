Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $304,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $549,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.