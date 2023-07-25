Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 897.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after purchasing an additional 633,784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CATH opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

