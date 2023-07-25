Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 208,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

