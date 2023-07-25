Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after buying an additional 158,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.25.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

