Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 672.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 293,229 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UOCT opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

