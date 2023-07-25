Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.04.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

