Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,754 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,314,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

