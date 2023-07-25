Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,263 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

