Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIV. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $624.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

