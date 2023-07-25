Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.